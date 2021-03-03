Hockey Day in America takes place this Sunday, March 7 with a quadrupleheader on NBC and NBCSN. First, at 12:00 p.m. ET Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders take on Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres at Nassau Coliseum on NBC. Then, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, it’s Steven Stamkos and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks.

At 5:00 p.m. ET Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins host Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Finally, at 7:30 p.m. ET Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers face Kris Letang and the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

How to watch Hockey Day in America on NBC/NBCSN:

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders:

Where : Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY

: Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY When : Sunday, March 7

: Sunday, March 7 Start Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks:

Where : United Center in Chicago, IL

: United Center in Chicago, IL When : Sunday, March 7

: Sunday, March 7 Start Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins

Where : TD Garden in Boston, MA

: TD Garden in Boston, MA When : Sunday, March 7

: Sunday, March 7 Start Time : 5:00 p.m. ET

: 5:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, March 7

: Sunday, March 7 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

