It’s the Flyers vs Penguins tonight on NBCSN. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

James van Riemsdyk and the Philadelphia Flyers (11-4-3) are currently fourth in the East division. The team is coming off a 3-0 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. Sean Couturier, Michael Raffl, and van Riemsdyk all scored in the victory while goaltender Carter Hart recorded a 28-save shutout.

Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-1) sit fifth in the East division after Sunday night’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders. The Penguins will welcome back fans to PPG Paints Arena for the first time this season on Tuesday starting at 15% capacity. Approximately 2,800 fans will be allowed to attend the game.

Tonight’s game marks the third of eight matchups between the Flyers and Penguins. Philadelphia leads the series 2-0, winning 6-3 on Jan. 13 and 5-2 on Jan. 15. The Flyers enter this matchup having won 3 straight games, while the Penguins have dropped 2 of their last 3.

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins:

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Tuesday, March 2

: Tuesday, March 2 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

