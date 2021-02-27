Roberto Bautista Agut and David Goffin reach Open Sud final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MONTPELLIER, France — Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-1 and set up an Open Sud de France final against second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium.

The Spaniard Bautista Agut is chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019.

Goffin, who lost his previous two semifinals in Montpellier, seeks a first ATP title since 2017 and fifth overall.

Bautista Agut was solid throughout, saving the three break points he faced, breaking the German qualifier’s serve four times, and winning 84% of his first-serve points.

Goffin beat unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a semifinal in which both players dropped serve three times.

Goffin leads Bautista Agut 3-2 in head-to-head matches, winning on clay when they last met three years ago.