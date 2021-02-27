The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession begins on Thursday, February 25 through Sunday, February 28. The event will take place at The Concession Golf Club in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in Southwest Florida. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Mexico but was moved due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession kicks off a four-week Florida Swing that includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 4-7), the Players Championship (March 11-14), and the Honda Classic (March 18-21).
This year’s competition boasts several of the world’s top-ranked players. World No. 1 and 2020 FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, World No. 2 Jon Rahm, World No. 4 Xander Schauffele, and two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names scheduled to compete.
See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the tournament. Click here for tee times.
How to watch the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession:
*All times listed below are ET
Thursday, February 25, 2021
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM – GOLF Channel
Friday, February 26, 2021
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM – GOLF Channel
Saturday, February 27, 2021
- 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM – GOLF Channel
- 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Sunday, February 28, 2021
- 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM – GOLF Channel
- 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App