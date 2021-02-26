On Sunday, February 28, tune to NBC at 12:00 p.m. ET to watch the Boston Bruins head to the world’s most famous arena to face the New York Rangers in New York. Then later on at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on NBCSN.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App.

How to watch NHL on NBC/NBCSN this Sunday:

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers:

Where : Madison Square Garden

: Madison Square Garden When : Sunday, February 28

: Sunday, February 28 Start Time : 12:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks:

Where : The United Center in Chicago, IL

: The United Center in Chicago, IL When : Sunday, February 28

: Sunday, February 28 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

