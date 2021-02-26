Gilles Simon taking a break from tour

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Gilles Simon will step away from the tennis tour for an undetermined period of time because he said his heart wasn’t in it right now.

The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter that mental health is also a concern.

“With my heart not being in it in terms of traveling and playing in these conditions, I unfortunately have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally,” Simon wrote. “Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible.”

Simon achieved a best ranking of sixth in 2009 but is currently ranked 68th. He won the last of his 14 career ATP titles in 2018.

He was routed 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open this month.

Simon did not say whether he is considering retirement.