Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) Sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France saved three match points before rallying from a set and a break down to beat Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor and reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.

Humbert trailed 5-2 in the second set and faced the match points at 5-3, then turned things around to clinch a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win after nearly three hours.

David Goffin also advanced after rallying to beat French wild-card entry Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve. The second-seeded Belgian broke for 6-5 in the deciding set, then saved a break point on second serve before clinching the victory on his first match point.

He will face seventh-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the semifinals. Sonego beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-2, saving the only two break points he faced.

In remaining matches from the first round, fifth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner’s 10-match indoor winning streak ended when he lost to to Aljaz Bedene, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Bedene hit 14 aces and next plays Egor Gerasimov, who beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray on Monday.

There were also wins for Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and French qualifier Gregoire Barrere, who next faces No. 1 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

The winner of that match plays Humbert.