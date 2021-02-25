Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession begins on Thursday, February 25 through Sunday, February 28. The event will be held at The Concession Golf Club in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in Southwest Florida. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Mexico but was moved due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession kicks off a four-week Florida Swing that includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 4-7), the Players Championship (March 11-14), and the Honda Classic (March 18-21).

This year’s competition boasts several of the world’s top-ranked players. World No. 1 and 2020 FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, World No. 2 Jon Rahm, World No. 4 Xander Schauffele, and two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names scheduled to compete.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the tournament. Click here for tee times.

How to watch the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: *All times listed below are ET Thursday, February 25, 2021 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM – GOLF Channel

Friday, February 26, 2021 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM – GOLF Channel

Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM – GOLF Channel

– GOLF Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC

– NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Sunday, February 28, 2021 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM – GOLF Channel

– GOLF Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC

– NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: TV schedule, tee times, info for WGC-Workday and this week’s other top events