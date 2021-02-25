The 2021 Winter Cup takes place this Friday, February 26 through Sunday, February 28 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Previously, the event has only been for men’s artistic gymnastics but this year, the Winter Cup will expand to include both men’s and women’s junior and senior artistic gymnasts. However, fans will not be able to attend the event due to COVID-19 restrictions. See below for additional information on how to watch the Winter Cup on NBC/NBCSN.

The 2021 Winter Cup marks the first premier gymnastics competition in the U.S. in almost an entire year–the last one was the 2020 American Cup which took place last March before the pandemic.

On the men’s side Yul Moldauer, Donnell Whittenburg, and Brandon Wynn are some of the big names set to compete in this year’s event. For the women, we will see 2016 Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, three-time 2019 world medalist Suni Lee, and four-time world medalist Jade Carey.

How to watch the 2021 Winter Cup:

Senior Men’s Competition:

Where: Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, February 26

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Senior Women’s Competition:

Where: Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN

When: Saturday, February 27

Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

