Tiger Woods hospitalized after serious car accident near Los Angeles

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident Tuesday morning near Los Angeles and transported to a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The one-car rollover crash occurred at 7:12 a.m. local time as Woods’ vehicle was traveling north on Hawthorne Blvd. near Blackhorse Rd. on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates.

According to the LASD, the jaws of life were needed to extract Woods from the vehicle.

Steinberg told Golf Digest in a statement: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Images of the wreckage were shared on social media and showed a badly damage vehicle off the side of the road.

Woods, 45, was in Los Angeles for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, which his foundation runs. Woods, who is still recovering from a Dec. 23 back surgery, did not play in the tournament at Riviera, but he was on hand Sunday to join CBS’ Jim Nantz in the booth and take part in the trophy presentation.

He then remained in the LA area, staying at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, to do a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/Golf TV at Rolling Hills Country Club, about two miles from the crash site. Woods joined a list of celebrities, including Dwayne Wade, Justin Timberlake, Mookie Betts, Jessica Alba and David Spade, on Monday at Rolling Hills.