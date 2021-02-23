Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 World Golf Championships begin on Thursday, February 25 through Sunday, February 28 at The Concession Golf Club in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in Southwest Florida. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Mexico but was moved due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 World Golf Championships kick off a four-week Florida Swing that includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 4-7), the Players Championship (March 11-14), and the Honda Classic (March 18-21).

This year’s competition boasts several of the world’s top-ranked players. World No. 1 and 2020 FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, World No. 2 Jon Rahm, World No. 4 Xander Schauffele, and two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names scheduled to compete.

See below for additional information on how to watch the tournament. Be sure to check back to find out official tee times and how to live stream all of the action.

How to watch the 2021 World Golf Championships: *All times listed below are ET Thursday, February 25, 2021 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM – GOLF Channel

Friday, February 26, 2021 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM – GOLF Channel

Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM – GOLF Channel

– GOLF Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC

Sunday, February 28, 2021 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM – GOLF Channel

– GOLF Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC

