It’s the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals this Tuesday night on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Tuesday’s game marks the fifth of eight matchups between the two teams this season. The Penguins are 3-1 against the Capitals in the series. However, Washington managed to snap their losing streak against Pittsburgh last Tuesday. Vitek Vanacek stopped 26 out of 27 shots, while Conor Sheary, Jakub Vrana, and Lars Eller each scored goals in the Capitals’ victory.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-6-1) sit fourth in the East division with 19 points on the season. Crosby, who is closing in on 1,300 career points, became the first player with 1,000 games played as a Penguin over the weekend. Crosby ranks 2nd all-time in team history in goals, assists & points – trailing Mario Lemieux in each.

The Washington Capitals (9-5-3) are second in the East division with 21 points on the season. Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 712 goals in his career, is now just 5 goals away from tying Phil Esposito for 6th place on the all-time goal scoring list. Ovechkin currently has 6 goals and 9 assists in 13 games played this season.

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals:

Where: Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C.

When: Tuesday, February 23

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

