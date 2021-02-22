Cycling official banned for sexually harassing female riders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) A Belgian cycling official was banned from the sport through 2022 on Monday after multiple women riders alleged he sexually harassed them.

The International Cycling Union said Patrick Van Gansen’s ban was backdated to April last year and runs until the end of next year.

Van Gansen was manager of the Health Mate-Cyclive team in 2019 when allegations by riders began to be made publicly.

“It is essential for athletes’ welfare that they trust the institutions and feel free to denounce harassment in all forms,” the UCI said.

The UCI disciplinary tribunal decision “sets an important precedent with respect to sexual harassment,” the governing body said.

Van Gansen must undergo a course addressing workplace harassment before the UCI will license him to work again in cycling.