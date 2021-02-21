How to watch NHL Outdoor games at Lake Tahoe this weekend

This weekend on NBC features two NHL outdoor games that you don’t want to miss. First, on Saturday, February 20, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, on Sunday, February 21, Kevin Hayes and the Philadelphia Flyers face David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins in a clash between East Division leaders at a new time, 7:30 p.m. ET. The NHL announced that Sunday’s outdoor game at Lake Tahoe between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins has been moved and will now be broadcast on NBCSN instead of NBC after the Avalanche-Golden Knights game was delayed due to ice conditions.

Both games, taking place on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, mark the 31st and 32nd outdoor games in NHL history. They are the only two outdoor games scheduled for this season and will be the first outdoor games to be played without fans.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the games. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe:

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights:

When : Saturday, February 20

: Saturday, February 20 Time : Resuming at midnight ET

: Resuming at midnight ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins:

When : Sunday, February 21

: Sunday, February 21 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports

