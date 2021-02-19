How to watch NHL Outdoor games at Lake Tahoe this weekend

This weekend on NBC features two NHL outdoor games that you don’t want to miss. First, on Saturday, February 20 at 3 p.m. ET, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, on Sunday, February 21, Kevin Hayes and the Philadelphia Flyers face David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins in a clash between East Division leaders at 2 p.m. ET. Both games will take place on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

These two games mark the 31st and 32nd outdoor games in NHL history. They are the only two outdoor games scheduled for this season and will be the first outdoor games to be played without fans.

Tune to NBC at 5:00 p.m. ET this Sunday to watch the premiere of Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick. Emrick announced his retirement late in 2020 following a 47-year career broadcasting professional hockey, including the last 15 as the lead play-by-play voice for NBC Sports’ NHL coverage. For more on the 60-minute documentary, click here.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe:

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights:

When : Saturday, February 20

: Saturday, February 20 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins:

When : Sunday, February 21

: Sunday, February 21 Start Time : 2:00 p.m. ET

: 2:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.