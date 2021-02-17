It’s the New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals this Sunday night on NBCSN as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals host Janne Kuokkanen and the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday night marks the first of eight matchups between the two teams this season. But before then, tune to NBC on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21 for two exciting outdoor NHL matchups taking place on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. On Saturday Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, on Sunday Kevin Hayes and the Philadelphia Flyers face David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins in a clash between East Division leaders. Puck drop for both games is at 3 p.m. ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals:

Where : Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. When : Sunday, February 21

: Sunday, February 21 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

