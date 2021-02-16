It’s the Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Tonight’s game marks the fourth of eight matchups between the two teams this season. Pittsburgh defeated the Capitals in overtime in both games last month (Jan. 17 and Jan. 19) and most recently, 6-3 this past Sunday (Feb. 14).

The Washington Capitals (6-4-3) are fourth in the East division with 15 points on the season. Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 711 goals in his career, is now just 6 goals away from tying Phil Esposito for 6th place on the all-time goal scoring list. Ovechkin currently has 5 goals and 8 assists in 9 games played this season.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-5-1) sit fifth in the East division with 15 points on the season. Crosby, who is closing in on 1,300 career points, is just 3 games away from becoming the first player with 1,000 games played as a Penguin. Crosby ranks 2nd all-time in team history in goals, assists & points – trailing Mario Lemieux in each.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins:

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Tuesday, February 16

: Tuesday, February 16 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

