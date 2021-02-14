It’s the Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon on NBC. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Washington Capitals (6-3-3) are third in the East division with 15 points on the season. Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 711 goals in his career, is now just 6 goals away from tying Phil Esposito for 6th place on the all-time goal scoring list. Ovechkin currently has 5 goals and 7 assists in 8 games played this season.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-5-1) sit fifth in the East division with 13 points on the season. The Penguins are coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Zach Aston-Reese returned to the lineup for the first time this year following offseason shoulder surgery. The 26-year-old forward finished with a goal, five shots, and three hits in the win.

Today marks the third of eight matchups between the two teams this season. Pittsburgh defeated the Capitals in overtime in both games last month (Jan. 17 and Jan. 19).

Tune to NBCSN later tonight to watch the Colorado Avalance take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

RELATED: More NHL teams hope to have fans in attendance

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins:

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, February 14

: Sunday, February 14 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.