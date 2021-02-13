Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix takes place today at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island. The event, which dates back to 1996, is usually held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Massachusetts, but this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Reggie” is being used as a mass vaccination site.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix takes on an additional significance this year as it will be one of the first and few major opportunities for athletes–many of whom are Olympic medal contenders–to compete in the leadup to the Tokyo Games.

This year’s competition boasts a number of rising U.S. stars including Noah Lyles (2019 200m world champion), Donavan Brazier (2019 800m world champion), Sydney McLaughlin (2019 400mH world silver medalist), Michael Norman (400m), and Rai Benjamin (400mH).

Experienced veterans Emma Coburn, Sandi Morris, Trayvon Bromell, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo are also scheduled to compete today.

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and key dates in the leadup to Tokyo.

How to watch the 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix:

Where : Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island, NY

: Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island, NY When : Saturday, February 13

: Saturday, February 13 Start Time : 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Key Dates on Road to Tokyo Olympics:

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials – June 18

Tokyo Olympics – July 23

Start of T&F Competition in Tokyo – July 30

RELATED: Noah Lyles, more world champions set for New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on NBC