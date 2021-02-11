When is the 2021 NFL Draft?

Now that the 2020-21 NFL season is over, it’s time to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. This year’s draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. See below for the top 30 picks in the first round. The draft order is determined by record- if two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule.

2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) New York Jets (2-14) Miami Dolphins (pick acquired from Houston who has a 4-12 record) Atlanta Falcons (4-12) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) Detroit Lions (5-11) Carolina Panthers (5-11) Denver Broncos (5-11) Dallas Cowboys (6-10) New York Giants (6-10) San Francisco 49ers (6-10) Los Angeles Chargers (7-9) Minnesota Vikings (7-9) New England Patriots (7-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-8) Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) Miami Dolphins (10-6) Washington Football Team (7-9) Chicago Bears (8-8) Indianapolis Colts (11-5) Tennessee Titans (11-5) New York Jets (via 12-4 Seattle Seahawks) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 10-6 LA Rams) Cleveland Browns (11-5) Baltimore Ravens (11-5) New Orleans Saints (12-4) Green Bay Packers (13-3) Buffalo Bills (13-3) Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

