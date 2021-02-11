2021 NFL Offseason: Key Dates to Know

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now that Tom Brady has climbed the Stairway to Seven and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl Champions, it’s time to turn the page and look to the NFL’s 2nd season – the Offseason. In just a few weeks rapid player movement will begin, as we’ve already seen with the big Rams – Lions trade involving Matthew Stafford & Jared Goff. This offseason will be non-stop, as we could see unprecedented QB movement, there are questions about the salary cap, and a highly anticipated draft is weeks away. The news never stops with the NFL. See below for the key dates for you to know as we head into the NFL’s offseason.

Key Dates to Know in the NFL Offseason:

February 23 – March 9: Franchise & Transition Tags

February 23 marks the first day for teams to designate Franchise or Transition Players. This is a two-week period that ends on March 9 at 4 pm ET.

March 15 – 17: Legal negotiating window ahead of NFL Free Agency

For a few days before the new league year and free agency officially starts, teams are allowed to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents on March 17.

March 17: New League Year Begins & Free Agency

The 2021 NFL league year starts at 4 pm ET on March 17. Teams can begin to sign new free agents and trades can become official.

April 5: Hello, New Coaches

The seven teams that hired a new head coach (Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, LA Chargers, NY Jets & Philadelphia) can begin offseason workout programs.

April 19: Welcome Back All Coaches

All other teams can now start offseason workout programs.

April 29 – May 1: The 2021 NFL Draft from Cleveland, Ohio

The Jaguars have the 1st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are expected to take Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence.

