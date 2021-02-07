The 2021 Super Bowl is almost here and that means that this year’s halftime show performance is right around the corner. This year, Canadian artist The Weeknd will set foot on the world’s biggest stage and perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards.

RELATED: Click here to see who’s singing this year’s performance of the National Anthem before Super Bowl LV

The Weeknd has three number one selling albums in the United States, including his latest effort After Hours which featured the hit song “Blinding Lights.” Other top charting songs by The Weeknd on the Billboard Hot 100 include: “Love Me Harder” featuring Ariana Grande, “Earned It,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming” featuring Daft Punk, “Pray For Me” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “Smile” featuring Juice WRLD. According to The Weeknd, this year’s performance will not include any special guests. Check back on Sunday to see the full halftime show setlist.

RELATED: How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show featuring The Weeknd

Last year, we watched Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin. See below for a list of Super Bowl performers from the last decade as well as additional information on how to watch the big game.

Super Bowl 55 will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the league moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022.

RELATED: Get betting tools, DFS, season-long fantasy help and more for Super Bowl 2021 with Rotoworld Premium

What time will the Super Bowl halftime show by The Weeknd start?

Super Bowl 2021 will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with kickoff, and The Weeknd will take the stage at halftime, which will begin at approximately between 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET.

Until then, click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and much more.

RELATED: Check out prop bets, odds, spread and more with PointsBet

While Prince’s performance at the 2007 Super Bowl is often looked at as one of the best halftime shows ever, Katy Perry’s performance in 2015 with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott is the highest-rated halftime show of all time with a total TV audience of 120.7 million. See the below list for past Super Bowl headliners.

Past Super Bowl Halftime show Performers

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids, University of Minnesota Marching Band

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

How to watch the 2021 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS and live streamed on the CBS All Access app. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2021: Date, time, TV channel, NFL Super Bowl LV odds, line, picks

Future Super Bowl dates and sites after 2021

2022: Super Bowl LVI

LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.