Super Bowl commercials 2021: Watch the leaked ads before tonight, how much do they cost to air on TV?

Super Bowl 55 is almost here! This year’s big game features a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While all of us might not be rooting for the same team, one thing everyone can agree on is our love for Super Bowl Commercials. See below for a highly awaited sneak peek of this year’s commercials.

When is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

List of leaked 2021 Super Bowl ads before tonight’s game on TV:

How much does it cost to advertise during the Super Bowl?

Going all the way back to the first Super Bowl in 1967, the average price of an advertisement was anywhere from $37,500 to $42,500. Now, in 2021, you need at least $5.5 million dollars for a 30-second spot. Check here for a complete year-by-year list of the cost to advertise at the Super Bowl.

And what will you eat while watching?

If you’re still in search of delicious recipes for game day, check out our massive list of great ideas for Super Bowl snacks, party food, and more.

