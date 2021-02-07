Super Bowl 2021 uniforms: Will the Buccaneers wear their white jerseys at home?

Even though Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will make history Sunday as the first team to play at home in the Super Bowl, they won’t be doing it in their home uniforms. Instead, the Buccaneers will wear their white jerseys and pewter pants at Super Bowl LV, while the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will wear red jerseys and white pants, the same outfits they wore last season when defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Buccaneers – the designated home team by virtue of being the NFC representative – opted to wear white, which they wore when they defeated the Saints in the Divisional Round and the Packers in the NFC Championship, over their traditional home jerseys.

Over the course of the first 54 Super Bowls, the team wearing white jerseys is 34-20 (.630%), including 13-3 in the last 16 Super Bowls (see chart below). That streak started during the 2004 season, when Tom Brady’s Patriots defeated Andy Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady – who is playing in his 10th Super Bowl – is 4-1 when wearing white jerseys versus 2-2 when wearing blue.

RELATED: Back-to-back Super Bowl winners – Who was the last team to repeat as champions?

Past Super Bowl uniforms worn by winning teams

SUPER BOWL WINNING TEAM JERSEY COLOR 2004 – XXXIX PATRIOTS WHITE 2005 – XL STEELERS WHITE 2006 – XLI COLTS WHITE 2007 – XLII GIANTS WHITE 2008 – XLIII STEELERS WHITE 2009 – XLIV SAINTS WHITE 2010 – XLV PACKERS GREEN 2011 – XLVI GIANTS WHITE 2012 – XLVII RAVENS WHITE 2013 – XLVIII SEAHAWKS WHITE 2014 – XLIX PATRIOTS WHITE 2015 – 50 BRONCOS WHITE 2016 – LI PATRIOTS WHITE 2017 – LII EAGLES GREEN 2018 – LIII PATRIOTS WHITE 2019 – LIV CHIEFS RED

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more!