Super Bowl 2021 prop bets: Odds for player props, best bets, picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, coin toss and Gatorade shower

Super Bowl LV is just one day away which means it’s time to take a close look at the game’s best and craziest prop bets, from the color of the Gatorade shower to the coin toss result. Check out PointsBet for more on how to bet on Sunday’s game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions and this year’s favorite to win the Super Bowl over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will look to add to his NFL record book, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady did it with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Super Bowl 2021 novelty prop bets on PointsBet

PointsBet has you covered for betting on Super Bowl LV, including on the novelty prop bets below. Bet on these and more with PointsBet now.

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach: Orange (+150), Red (+225), Yellow/Green (+400), Clear (+400)

Any player to throw a football into the cannon porthole during a celebration: +5000 (Read more about Chris Simms’ cannon hole prop bet here)

Coin toss result: Heads (-103), Tails (-103)

Coin toss winner: Kansas City Chiefs (-103), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-103)

Source: PointsBet

Super Bowl LV best player prop bets from Kyle Dvorchak

Tom Brady OVER 295.5 Passing Yards (-115): This game projects to be one of the most exciting of the year based on its 56-point total and that bodes well for the passing and receiving props on both teams. For Brady, getting into a shootout has been the key to unlocking his upside as far as counting stats are concerned. Brady has played in 12 games with a final total of at least 50 points. He has posted an average of 323 yards per game in those contests. He has topped this prop in two-thirds of those games.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

According to PointsBet, the Kansas City Chiefs are this year’s favorite to win it all over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out the game’s point spread, moneyline and points total below:

