Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2021? Performers this year, average length, time, date, how to watch Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl LV is right around the corner which means this year’s performance of the national anthem is set. The NFL announced that the 2021 national anthem will be a duet performed by GRAMMY-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church ahead of this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The national anthem will be preceded by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by GRAMMY-award winning artist H.E.R. Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform both songs in American Sign Language. Both performances will take place on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida just before kickoff time at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

RELATED: Get betting tools, DFS, season-long fantasy help, live odds and more for Super Bowl 2021 here

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan has twelve total GRAMMY nominations and her debut album Fearless earned seven of those. Country singer Eric Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner and 10-time GRAMMY nominee. Church’s hit singles include “Some of It,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Springsteen,” and “Drink in My Hand.”

According to OddsShark, the average length of the national anthem has been 1:55 since Super Bowl 40. The last time the Super Bowl was played in Tampa in 2009, Jennifer Hudson sang the anthem for a total of 2:10.

RELATED: Click here for more information on this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performance

See below for a list of singers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” over the last decade at the Super Bowl, after Whitney Houston famously performed the national anthem in 1991.

Past Super Bowl national anthem singers

2021: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

2020: Demi Lovato

2019: Gladys Knight

2018: Pink

2017: Luke Bryan

2016: Lady Gaga

2015: Idina Menzel

2014: Renée Fleming

2013: Alicia Keys

2012: Kelly Clarkson

2011: Christina Aguilera

2010: Carrie Underwood

How to Watch Super Bowl 2021

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.