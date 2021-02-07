How to watch Super Bowl 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, time for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers NFL game

Super Bowl Sunday 2021 is right around the corner and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play in football’s biggest game. NBC Sports has you covered with TV channel information and every live streaming option on Roku, Apple TV and more for Super Bowl LV. Plus, find out where to watch the game for free and options for anyone without cable TV.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions after last year’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while Travis Kelce scored one touchdown on six receptions. This year, Mahomes will go up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to PointsBet, the Buccaneers are favorites over the Chiefs. Click here to bet on the game. Follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more leading up to Super Bowl 2021.

The Weeknd will perform this year’s Super Bowl halftime show at around 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET. R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will perform a duet of the national anthem prior to kickoff, while Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.”

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

CBS will broadcast this year’s Super Bowl with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo announcing the game. Check your local listings to see what TV channel CBS is in your area. For those without access to CBS, you can watch the game for free on your phone or connected devices with the CBS Sports App or on CBSSports.com, as well as with the NFL App and the Yahoo! Sports App. In addition, the Super Bowl can be streamed live other ways with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV.

According to The Verge, this year’s Super Bowl will not be broadcast in 4K or HDR by CBS.

NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl, with CBS airing the 2022 Super Bowl. However, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

How to watch Super Bowl LV

