Chiefs vs. Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Super Bowl LV online, free on mobile phone, TV channel, without cable

Super Bowl LV is just hours away and it’s almost time to find out whether the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be crowned 2021 champions. Will reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since Tom Brady and the Patriots did it in the 2003 and 2004 seasons? Or will Brady win his seventh Super Bowl ring, this time with the Buccaneers?

Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch the 2021 Super Bowl.

Where to watch Super Bowl LV on TV

How to live stream Super Bowl LV online for free

CBSSports.com

CBS Sports App

NFL.com

NFL App

Yahoo! Sports App

Spanish language coverage: ESPN Deportes

Ways to watch Super Bowl LV without a cable TV subscription

While the options below require paid subscriptions, you can sign up with a free trial.

Which devices can I live stream the Super Bowl on?

You can watch Super Bowl LV on your mobile device or tablet. Plus, below is a list of some of the connected devices you can watch Chiefs vs. Bucs on:

Apple TV

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Xbox

Playstation 4

Who is performing the national anthem and halftime show?

National anthem: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church Halftime show: The Weeknd

Read more about the national anthem here and the halftime show here.

