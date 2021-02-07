Chiefs vs. Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Super Bowl LV online, free on mobile phone, TV channel, without cable

Super Bowl LV is just hours away and it’s almost time to find out whether the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be crowned 2021 champions. Will reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since Tom Brady and the Patriots did it in the 2003 and 2004 seasons? Or will Brady win his seventh Super Bowl ring, this time with the Buccaneers?
Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch the 2021 Super Bowl.
Where to watch Super Bowl LV on TV
- When: Sunday, February 7
- Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV channel: CBS (check local listings here)
How to live stream Super Bowl LV online for free
- CBSSports.com
- CBS Sports App
- NFL.com
- NFL App
- Yahoo! Sports App
- Spanish language coverage: ESPN Deportes
Ways to watch Super Bowl LV without a cable TV subscription
While the options below require paid subscriptions, you can sign up with a free trial.
- Hulu+ Live TV
- Fubo TV
- Sling TV
- YouTube TV
- AT&T TV
- CBS All Access
Which devices can I live stream the Super Bowl on?
You can watch Super Bowl LV on your mobile device or tablet. Plus, below is a list of some of the connected devices you can watch Chiefs vs. Bucs on:
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
- Xbox
- Playstation 4
Who is performing the national anthem and halftime show?
- National anthem: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church
- Halftime show: The Weeknd
Read more about the national anthem here and the halftime show here.
