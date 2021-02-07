Super Bowl 55 kicks off this Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET. as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. See below for additional information on how to watch the Super Bowl.

This year, Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poet, will recite a poem before the game to honor Trimaine Davis, an educator, Suzie Dorner, a nurse, and James Martin, a Marine veteran. The NFL named these three pandemic heroes as honorary captains for the Super Bowl.

Gorman stole the show at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration ceremony last month when she recited her poem “The Hill We Climb”. The 22-year-old Los Angeles native even caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams on Twitter.

During the halftime show, we will see a performance from three-time Grammy-award winning artist The Weeknd. Be sure to follow all of the excitement with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more!

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

