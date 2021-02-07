Super Bowl rosters 2021: Starting lineups, injuries for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl 55 kicks off this Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium featuring a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s Super Bowl champions, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. With the help of QB Patrick Mahomes, defending Super Bowl MVP, the Kansas City Chiefs could become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 (Tom Brady’s second and third titles).

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make postseason history as the first team to ever play at home during the Super Bowl. Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance and going for his seventh Super Bowl ring. No other quarterback has even competed in more than 5 Super Bowls.

Here are the starting lineups for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Offense:

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR: Tyreek Hill

TE: Travis Kelce

LT: Eric Fisher

LG: Andrew Wylie

LG: Nick Allegretti

C: Austin Reiter

RG: Andrew Wylie

RT: Mike Remmers

Defense:

LDE: Tanoh Kpassagnon

LDT: Chris Jones

RDT: Derrick Nnadi

RDE: Frank Clark

LB: Anthony Hitchens

LB: Damien Wilson

LCB: Charvarius Ward

RCB: Bashaud Breeland

FS: Daniel Sorensen

SS: Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams:

K: Harrison Butker

P: Tommy Townsend

KR/PR: Mecole Hardman

Key Reserves:

RB: Darrel Williams

RB: Le’Veon Bell

WR: Sammy Watkins

WR: Demarcus Robinson

OLB: Willie Gay

Click to see the Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Offense:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones

WR: Mike Evans

WR: Chris Godwin

TE: Rob Gronkowski

LT: Donovan Smith

LG: Ali Marpet

C: Ryan Jensen

RG: Aaron Stinnie

RT: Tristan Wirfs

Defense:

DE: Ndamukong Suh

NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches

ILB: Devin White

ILB: Lavonte David

OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB: Shaquil Barrett

CB: Carlton Davis

CB: Jamel Dean

SS: Jordan Whitehead

FS: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Special Teams:

K: Ryan Succop

P: Bradley Pinion

KR/PR: Jaydon Mickens

Key Reserves:

RB: Leonard Fournette

WR: Antonio Brown

WR: Scott Miller

DT: Vita Vea

CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting

Click to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Check out Rotoworld for an in-depth Super Bowl preview and betting advice:

RELATED: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 2021- All-time QB matchups, records, stats