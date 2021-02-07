Super Bowl rosters 2021: Starting lineups, injuries for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Super Bowl 55 kicks off this Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium featuring a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s Super Bowl champions, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. With the help of QB Patrick Mahomes, defending Super Bowl MVP, the Kansas City Chiefs could become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 (Tom Brady’s second and third titles).
On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make postseason history as the first team to ever play at home during the Super Bowl. Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance and going for his seventh Super Bowl ring. No other quarterback has even competed in more than 5 Super Bowls.
Here are the starting lineups for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
Kansas City Chiefs Starting Lineup:
Offense:
-
QB: Patrick Mahomes
-
RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
-
WR: Tyreek Hill
-
TE: Travis Kelce
-
LT: Eric Fisher
-
LG: Andrew Wylie
-
LG: Nick Allegretti
-
C: Austin Reiter
-
RG: Andrew Wylie
-
RT: Mike Remmers
Defense:
-
LDE: Tanoh Kpassagnon
-
LDT: Chris Jones
-
RDT: Derrick Nnadi
-
RDE: Frank Clark
-
LB: Anthony Hitchens
-
LB: Damien Wilson
-
LCB: Charvarius Ward
-
RCB: Bashaud Breeland
-
FS: Daniel Sorensen
-
SS: Tyrann Mathieu
Special Teams:
-
K: Harrison Butker
-
P: Tommy Townsend
-
KR/PR: Mecole Hardman
Key Reserves:
-
RB: Darrel Williams
-
RB: Le’Veon Bell
-
WR: Sammy Watkins
-
WR: Demarcus Robinson
-
OLB: Willie Gay
Click to see the Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Lineup:
Offense:
-
QB: Tom Brady
-
RB: Ronald Jones
-
WR: Mike Evans
-
WR: Chris Godwin
-
TE: Rob Gronkowski
-
LT: Donovan Smith
-
LG: Ali Marpet
-
C: Ryan Jensen
-
RG: Aaron Stinnie
-
RT: Tristan Wirfs
Defense:
-
DE: Ndamukong Suh
-
NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches
-
ILB: Devin White
-
ILB: Lavonte David
-
OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul
-
OLB: Shaquil Barrett
-
CB: Carlton Davis
-
CB: Jamel Dean
-
SS: Jordan Whitehead
-
FS: Antoine Winfield Jr.
Special Teams:
-
K: Ryan Succop
-
P: Bradley Pinion
-
KR/PR: Jaydon Mickens
Key Reserves:
-
RB: Leonard Fournette
-
WR: Antonio Brown
-
WR: Scott Miller
-
DT: Vita Vea
-
CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting
Click to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
How to Watch Super Bowl LV
- When: Sunday, February 7, 2021
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS
