2021 Super Bowl halftime show: How to watch The Weeknd live, stream online, TV, guests, setlist for performance

Before a winner is decided between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow, The Weeknd is set to take the Super Bowl stage. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s halftime show performance including the start time, how to watch, live stream, TV info, setlist and more.

What time will the halftime show start?

The 2021 Super Bowl halftime show will begin at around 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET, approximately 90 minutes after kickoff. Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show setlist

The Weeknd has not yet announced which songs he will perform in Tampa, but there’s a good chance he will mix in a handful of his hit songs:

Love Me Harder with Ariana Grande (2014)

with Ariana Grande (2014) Earned It (2014)

(2014) The Hills (2015)

(2015) Can’t Feel My Face (2015)

(2015) In the Night (2015)

(2015) Starboy featuring Daft Punk (2016)

featuring Daft Punk (2016) I Feel It Coming featuring Daft Punk (2016)

featuring Daft Punk (2016) Pray For Me with Kendrick Lamar (2018)

with Kendrick Lamar (2018) Call Out My Name (2018)

(2018) Heartless (2019)

(2019) Blinding Lights (2019)

(2019) In Your Eyes (2020)

(2020) Save Your Tears (2020)

Check back later on Sunday for more details on the halftime show setlist.

Will The Weeknd bring out any special guests at halftime?

According to The Weeknd himself, there will be no surprise guests because “there wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and story” he will be telling on Sunday. Still, that won’t stop rumors from swirling over guests like Kenny G, Doja Cat or Daft Punk surprising The Weeknd on stage tomorrow.

Who performed last year’s Super Bowl halftime show?

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the Super Bowl stage in Miami with an unforgettable performance featuring special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin. You can watch the full halftime show here.

