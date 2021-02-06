Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums through 2021 in Tampa

For the second straight season, the Super Bowl will be played in the state of Florida. No state has held more Super Bowls, with Miami – the site of last year’s Super Bowl LIV – having hosted the most – 11: 5 games at the Orange Bowl and 6 games at what is now called Hard Rock Stadium. In total, there have been 16 Super Bowls previously played in Florida and this year will be the 17th, roughly a 3rd of all Super Bowls.

This will be the fifth Super Bowl to be hosted in Tampa and the first since the 2008 season when the Steelers defeated the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. This is the third Super Bowl to be held at Raymond James Stadium (XXXV – Baltimore def. New York Giants), with the first two held at Tampa Stadium (XVIII – Los Angeles Raiders def. Washington; XXV – New York Giants def. Buffalo).

Last year, Miami broke a tie with New Orleans (10) for most Super Bowls in a single city. 10 Super Bowls for Louisiana isn’t second-most by a state, however – that belongs to California, which has hosted 12 Super Bowls in 5 different stadiums & cities.

In California, the Super Bowl has been played twice in Los Angeles (Memorial Coliseum), 5 times at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, 3 times in San Diego, once at Stanford and once in Santa Clara – Super Bowl 50.

The state of Texas has hosted 4 times – once in Arlington (Super Bowl XL) and 3 times in Houston (VIII, XXXVIII, LI).

The state of Arizona has hosted 3 times – twice in Glendale (XLII & XLIX) and once in Tempe (XXX).

Other states and cities to host a Super Bowl include:

Atlanta, Georgia – 3 – Super Bowl XXVIII & XXXIV & LIII

Minneapolis, Minnesota – 2 – Super Bowl XXVI & LII

Detroit, Michigan – 2 – Super Bowl XVI & XL

Indianapolis, Indiana – 1 – Super Bowl XLVI

East Rutherford, New Jersey – 1 – Super Bowl XLVIII

Number of Super Bowls hosted broken down by State:

17 – Florida

12 – California

10 – Louisiana

4 – Texas

3 – Arizona

3 – Atlanta

2 – Michigan

2 – Minnesota

1 – Indiana

1 – New Jersey

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

