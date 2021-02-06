Back-to-back Super Bowl winners: Which teams in NFL history have repeated as champions?

The 2021 Super Bowl is happening this Sunday and this year’s game will feature a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs–last year’s Super Bowl champions–and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have not won the Lombardi trophy since 2003 (Super Bowl 37) when they defeated the Raiders 48-21.

The Chiefs, led by reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, could be the first repeat Super Bowl winners since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons–when Tom Brady claimed his second and third titles. Only 7 franchises in NFL history have achieved the rare feat of winning back-to-back titles. See below for the full list of repeat Super Bowl winners and additional information on how to watch the big game.

Be sure to follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more!

Repeat Super Bowl Winners

1966-67 Green Bay Packers (Super Bowls 1 & 2)

1972-73 Miami Dolphins (Super Bowls 7 & 8)

1974-75 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowls 9 & 10)

1978-79 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowls 13 & 14)

1988-89 San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowls 23 & 24)

1992-93 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowls 27 & 28)

1997-1998 Denver Broncos (Super Bowls 32 & 33)

2003-04 New England Patriots (Super Bowls 38 & 39)

RELATED: NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins ahead of Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

RELATED: Who is playing Super Bowl halftime show 2021?