Super Bowl 2021 uniforms: Will the Buccaneers wear their white jerseys at home?

By NBC Sports StaffFeb 6, 2021, 12:28 AM EST
0 Comments

Even though Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will make history Sunday as the first team to play at home in the Super Bowl, they won’t be doing it in their home uniforms. Instead, the Buccaneers will wear their white jerseys and pewter pants at Super Bowl LV, while the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will wear red jerseys and white pants, the same outfits they wore last season when defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Buccaneers – the designated home team by virtue of being the NFC representative – opted to wear white, which they wore when they defeated the Saints in the Divisional Round and the Packers in the NFC Championship, over their traditional home jerseys.

Over the course of the first 54 Super Bowl’s, the team wearing white jerseys is 34-20 (.630%), including 13-3 in the last 16 Super Bowls (see chart below). That streak started during the 2004 season, when Tom Brady’s Patriots defeated Andy Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady – who is playing in his 10th Super Bowl – is 4-1 when wearing white jerseys versus 2-2 when wearing blue.

RELATED: Back-to-back Super Bowl winners – Who was the last team to repeat as champions?

Past Super Bowl uniforms worn by winning teams

SUPER BOWL WINNING TEAM JERSEY COLOR
2004 – XXXIX PATRIOTS WHITE
2005 – XL STEELERS WHITE
2006 – XLI COLTS WHITE
2007 – XLII GIANTS WHITE
2008 – XLIII STEELERS WHITE
2009 – XLIV SAINTS WHITE
2010 – XLV PACKERS GREEN
2011 – XLVI GIANTS WHITE
2012 – XLVII RAVENS WHITE
2013 – XLVIII SEAHAWKS WHITE
2014 – XLIX PATRIOTS WHITE
2015 – 50 BRONCOS WHITE
2016 – LI PATRIOTS WHITE
2017 – LII EAGLES GREEN
2018 – LIII PATRIOTS WHITE
2019 – LIV CHIEFS RED

How to Watch Super Bowl LV

  • When: Sunday, February 7, 2021
  • Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
  • TV Channel: CBS

Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more!  