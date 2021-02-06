Super Bowl 2021 preview: Odds, predictions, injury reports, start time, how to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl 55. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on the odds, predictions, injury reports, and how to watch the game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 (Tom Brady’s second and third titles). Kansas City finished the regular season 14-2 and for the second time in just three years, the Chiefs entered the playoffs as the number 1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl MVP who signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in July 2019, finished the regular season with a 66.3 completion percentage, 4,740 passing yards, and 38 touchdowns.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already making postseason history. The Buccaneers, whose last Super Bowl appearance was in 2003, are the first team to ever play at home during the Super Bowl. The team finished the regular season 11-5, second in the NFC South. At 43 years of age, Brady will make his 10th career Super Bowl appearance on Sunday and could possibly extend his record of Super Bowl wins to 7. No other quarterback has appeared in more than 5 Super Bowls, let alone claimed over 4 rings.

While this is the second meeting between the two teams this season, Brady and Mahomes have gone head-to-head four times in their careers, each winning two games apiece. Click here to see every match up between the two quarterbacks.