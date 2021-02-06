Super Bowl 2021 odds, spread, line: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers predictions, NFL betting favorite, expert picks, prop bets

Super Bowl LV is just one day away and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play on football’s biggest stage. Tom Brady will try to add to his NFL record book, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady did it with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Super Bowl 2021 odds, favorite, spread, line

According to PointsBet, the Kansas City Chiefs are this year’s favorite over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Lombardi Trophy. See more on the point spread, moneyline and points total below:

Super Bowl 2021 prop bets

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach: Orange (+150), Red (+225), Yellow/Green (+400), Clear (+400)

Any player to throw a football into the cannon porthole during a celebration: +5000

Coin toss result: Heads (-103), Tails (-103)

Coin toss winner: Kansas City Chiefs (-103), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-103)

Source: PointsBet

Super Bowl LV expert picks, predictions

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Week 12 matchup (Rotoworld)

The Week 12 Final Score Is Misleading

The final score could’ve been closer to 38-24 if the Chiefs hadn’t coughed up a red zone fumble and settled for two red zone field goals, if the Chiefs kept their foot on the gas in the second half instead of chewing clock, or if Mike Evans hadn’t scored two garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth quarter. This game was a textbook example of how the final score doesn’t tell the full story.

Super Bowl LV player projections from Hayden Winks (Rotoworld)

Kansas City Chiefs projections

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB : Patrick Mahomes‘ projection looks crazy — nobody ever projects for 350 yards — but the Chiefs are very likely to throw 35-50 times against the Bucs. (Projection here)

: Patrick Mahomes‘ projection looks crazy — nobody ever projects for 350 yards — but the Chiefs are very likely to throw 35-50 times against the Bucs. (Projection here) Chiefs Wide Receivers: WR Tyreek Hill went so nuclear against the Bucs in Week 12 (12-263-3) that I spent the 30 minutes it took to clip all of his touches from that game (video). The Bucs switched up their coverages then, but Hill kept getting open. I don’t think the Bucs have a single corner capable of hanging with Hill when they go to Cover 3 or Cover 1 man. (Projection here)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projections

Tom Brady, Buccaneers QB: Tom Brady also projects well. The Bucs may run the ball early — Kansas City’s defense faced the 28th-highest neutral pass rate this season because the Chiefs are typically light in the box — but Tampa’s projected game script favors a pass-heavy game as three-point dogs. (Projection here)

Tom Brady also projects well. The Bucs may run the ball early — Kansas City’s defense faced the 28th-highest neutral pass rate this season because the Chiefs are typically light in the box — but Tampa’s projected game script favors a pass-heavy game as three-point dogs. (Projection here) Buccaneers Wide Receivers: Before the NFC Championship, Antonio Brown was reportedly “day-to-day”. It’s unknown if he’ll play in the Super Bowl, but I left him for now. Even at full health, Brown is not an every-down player. He lines up wide only in three-receiver sets and could even be pushed by Scotty Miller, who scored a long touchdown last game. (Projection here)

