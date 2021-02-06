With the 2020 Super Bowl behind us, it’s time to look ahead to the 2021 Super Bowl. Check out all you need to know including where the Super Bowl will be played this year, the date, odds, location, stadium, how to watch, teams and more.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl 55 will be played on Sunday, February 7, 2021 after the conclusion of the 2020-2021 NFL regular season and conference championship games. Start time for kickoff is at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Super Bowl going to be played this year?

Super Bowl 55 will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the NFL moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022.

Has a home team ever won the Super Bowl?

So far, no team has ever won the Super Bowl in their home stadium. After defeating the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play a Super Bowl at their own stadium.

Who will perform the 2021 halftime show?

The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.

Which teams are in Super Bowl 55 this year?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the 2020 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 55. Below are results from the AFC and NFC Championship games:

NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Final score: Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score: Chiefs 38, Bills 24

How to watch the 2021 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS and live streamed on the CBS All Access app. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

At the end of last year’s Super Bowl, odds for the game came out and the Kansas City Chiefs were next year’s favorite to win it all at 7-1 odds. The San Francisco 49ers trailed the Chiefs with 8-1 odds, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at 8-1. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots closed out the top five at 10-1 and 12-1 odds, respectively.

Where and when are future Super Bowl sites and dates?

2022: Super Bowl LVI

LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Who won the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers