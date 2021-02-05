Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Super Bowl is right around the corner. See below for all you need to know including the teams playing, date, start time, kickoff, odds, location, how to watch and more.

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and bracket. Plus, be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the Super Bowl including injury reports, news, rumors, game previews, recaps and much more.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl 55 will be played on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the NFL moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff time for Super Bowl LV is at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. That would mean 5:30 p.m. Central, 4:30 p.m. Mountain and 3:30 p.m. PST.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl this year?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl 55. Below are results from Championship Sunday:

NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Final score: Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score: Chiefs 38, Bills 24

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. The Weeknd will take the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.

Who is singing the national anthem this year?

The NFL announced that Grammy-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem together at Super Bowl LV. Previous singers of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl include Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Pink, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston. Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS and live streamed on the CBS All Access app. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Will fans be allowed at the Super Bowl this year?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced that the final attendance number for fans at Super Bowl LV will be 25,000. Among the total attendance will be 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free Super Bowl tickets by the NFL.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

According to PointsBet, the Kansas City Chiefs are this year’s favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Click here to bet on the Super Bowl with PointsBet before the game. See more on the point spread, moneyline and points total below:

Future Super Bowl dates and sites:

2022: Super Bowl LVI

LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Who won the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl V was the first to use Roman numerals. They were retroactively added to the Super Bowl II to IV logos and have been used each year since⁠ until 2016. Learn more about it here.

