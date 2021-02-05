Super Bowl Squares 2021: Strategy, how to play, how do they work?

Get your Super Bowl squares ready because Super Bowl 55 is happening this Sunday, February 7 as Raymond James Stadium. This year’s big game features a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

See below to find out how super bowl squares work and for additional information on how to watch the game.

What are Super Bowl squares and what is the format?

Each player gets a board that features 10 rows and 10 columns, adding up to 100 squares. One of the teams will be assigned the rows, while the other team will be assigned the columns. After that, the numbers between zero and nine are randomly chosen for each row and column, which allows for every possible score combination.

Who gets which squares depends on the pool you enter. Some pools randomly assign squares, while others auction off certain spots or allow players to buy as many squares as they want per quarter.

How do Super Bowl squares and numbers work? How do I win?

Each square has a corresponding row and column number. At the end of each quarter, players will look to see if those two numbers match the end digits of each team’s point total. For example, if the score at the end of the second is Chiefs 14, Buccaneers 3, then the player with the square that corresponds with four for Kansas City and three for Tampa Bay.

Which pool players are playing in determines the pay out. Some pools pay out at the end of every quarter, or the halftime or final scores could also determine who wins.

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

