Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2021? Performers this year, date, time, how to watch Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV is right around the corner which means this year’s performance of the national anthem is set. The NFL announced that the 2021 national anthem will be a duet performed by GRAMMY-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church ahead of this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The national anthem will be preceded by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by GRAMMY-award winning artist H.E.R. Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform both songs in American Sign Language. Both performances will take place on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida just before kickoff time at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).
R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan has twelve total GRAMMY nominations and her debut album Fearless earned seven of those. Country singer Eric Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner and 10-time GRAMMY nominee. Church’s hit singles include “Some of It,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Springsteen,” and “Drink in My Hand.”
See below for a list of singers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” over the last decade at the Super Bowl, after Whitney Houston famously performed the national anthem in 1991.
Past Super Bowl national anthem singers
2020: Demi Lovato
2019: Gladys Knight
2018: Pink
2017: Luke Bryan
2016: Lady Gaga
2015: Idina Menzel
2014: Renée Fleming
2013: Alicia Keys
2012: Kelly Clarkson
2011: Christina Aguilera
2010: Carrie Underwood
How to Watch Super Bowl 2021
- When: Sunday, February 7, 2021
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS
- Betting, odds, anthem length: For prop bets and more, check out PointsBet
- Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores, injuries and more
