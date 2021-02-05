NFL playoff schedule 2021: Super Bowl time, date, kickoff, TV channel this weekend, bracket, scores for AFC, NFC games

By Jeff ArvoyFeb 5, 2021, 12:39 AM EST
0 Comments

Two teams remain in the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Championship Round Sunday. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores for AFC and NFC games, TV channels, networks, how to watch information and much more. Plus, read more about the 2021 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers here.

2021 NFL Playoff Bracket

2021 NFL Playoff Schedule

Super Bowl LV

(1) Kansas City Chiefs vs. (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Championship Round Sunday

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers

AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional Round Weekend

Sunday, January 17

(6) Cleveland Browns at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints

Saturday, January 16

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Green Bay Packers

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (2) Buffalo Bills

Super Wild Card Weekend

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team

