It’s the Flyers vs Capitals this Sunday afternoon on NBC. Puck drop is at 12:00 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Sunday marks the first of eight regular season meetings between the Philadelphia Flyers (7-2-2) and the Washington Capitals (6-2-3). The Flyers are currently second in the East division. Left Wingers Joel Farabee and James van Riemsdyk are players to watch in Sunday’s match up. Farabee has scored a total of 5 goals in the last 5 games, while van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 15 points (5G, 10A) this season. For the Capitals, who sit right behind Philadelphia in the division, Nicklas Backstrom leads the team with 13 points (5G, 8A).

RELATED: NHL reportedly making changes to in-arena COVID protocols

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.