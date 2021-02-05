Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 2021: All-time QB matchups, records, stats

It’s Brady vs Mahomes this Sunday, February 7, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. See below for additional information on how to watch the big game between the greatest of all time and the heir to the throne.

Patrick Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl MVP, could help the Kansas City Chief become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in July 2019, finished the regular season with a 66.3 completion percentage, 4,740 passing yards, and 38 touchdowns.

Tom Brady, who already holds 6 Super Bowl titles–the most in NFL history, will be making his 10th career Super Bowl appearance next Sunday. Brady finished the regular season with a 65.7 completion percentage, 4,633 passing yards, and 40 touchdowns.

When Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002, Mahomes was just six years old–a kindergartner at the time. Now the two quarterbacks will meet for the fifth time in their careers and the second time in the postseason. Here are all of their head-to-head match ups.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes: Previous Matchups (2-2 overall record)

Oct. 14, 2018 (Week 6) – Patriots defeated the Chiefs 43-40. Brady threw for 340 yards and 1 TD. Mahomes threw for 352 yards, 4 TD, and 2 INT. Jan. 20, 2019 (AFC Championship Game) – Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31, in overtime. Brady threw 348 YDS, 1 TD, and 2 INT. Mahomes finished with 295 YDS, and 3 TD Dec. 8, 2019 (Week 14) – Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. Mahomes totaled 283 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Brady had 169 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. Nov. 29, 2020 (Week 12) – Chiefs beat the Buccaneers 27-24. Mahomes threw for 462 YDS with 3 TD. Brady finished with 345 YDS, 3 TD, and 2 INT.

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

