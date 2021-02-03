The 2021 Super Bowl is almost here and that means that this year’s halftime show performance is right around the corner. This year, Canadian artist The Weeknd will set foot on the world’s biggest stage and perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards.
The Weeknd has three number one selling albums in the United States, including his latest effort After Hours which featured the hit song “Blinding Lights.” Other top charting songs by The Weeknd on the Billboard Hot 100 include “Love Me Harder” featuring Ariana Grande, “Earned It,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming” featuring Daft Punk, “Pray For Me” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “Smile” featuring Juice WRLD.
Last year, we watched Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin. See below for a list of Super Bowl performers from the last decade as well as additional information on how to watch the big game.
Super Bowl 55 will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the league moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022.
What time will the Super Bowl halftime show by The Weeknd start?
Super Bowl 2021 will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with kickoff, and The Weeknd will take the stage at halftime, which will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.
Until then, click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and much more.
List of past Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers
2021: The Weeknd
2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids, University of Minnesota Marching Band
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars
2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
2013: Beyonce
2012: Madonna
2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2010: The Who
How to watch the 2021 Super Bowl
Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS and live streamed on the CBS All Access app. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.
Future Super Bowl dates and sites
2022: Super Bowl LVI
- LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA
2023: Super Bowl LVII
- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
2024: Super Bowl LVIII
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA
