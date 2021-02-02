Tom Brady’s Super Bowl history: Every appearance, win, loss and Super Bowl stats

This Sunday, February 7, Tom Brady will make his 10th career Super Bowl appearance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl 55. No other player in NFL history has competed in 10 Super Bowls. Mike Lodish, former defensive lineman for the Bills and Broncos, and Titan’s kicker Stephen Gostkowski–Brady’s old teammate–have both played in 6 Super Bowls. The only other quarterback that comes remotely close to Brady’s record is John Elway who played in 5.

Brady, who has been a starting quarterback for 19 full seasons, will also become the fourth QB to start Super Bowls for two teams next Sunday. The other three were Peyton Manning (Colts and Broncos), Craig Morton (Cowboys and Broncos), and Kurt Warner (Rams and Cardinals).

Additionally, Tom Brady owns the Super Bowl record for rings (six), passing yards (2,838), pass attempts (392), touchdown passes (18), and completions (256).

Who has Tom Brady lost to in the Super Bowl? Which years did Brady win? See below for a complete list of his appearances heading into the 2021 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Appearances

Super Bowl XXXVI (2001) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29

Super Bowl XXXIX (2004) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21

Super Bowl XLII (2007) – NY Giants win against New England, 17-14

Super Bowl XLVI (2011) – NY Giants win against New England, 21-17

Super Bowl XLIX (2014) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24

Super Bowl LI (2016) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28

Super Bowl LII (2017) – Philadelphia defeated New England, 41-33

Super Bowl LIII (2018) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3

Find out more on how Tom Brady will continue to re-write the Super Bowl record book here

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

