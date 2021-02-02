The COVID-19 pandemic has hit almost every aspect of life across the world, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself and your housemates with some Super Bowl foods during the big game (this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET).

With parties and crowds on hold for the time being, look for small-batch recipes and personal-sized proportions, or size your recipes down to avoid waste (if you don’t have room in the fridge for leftovers). Here are some ideas to get you started:

Super Bowl foods for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan

Start the evening off strong with a nautical appetizer like Food.com’s mini shrimp cocktail bites. Make as many or as few as you want. Eat them as an appetizer or for dinner. There’s no wrong way to party by yourself during a pandemic.

No trip to the sandy shores of Florida would be complete without a nice, frosty pina colada. Keep it simple with Gimme Some Oven’s three-ingredient recipe, or make it family friendly with The Spruce Eats’ alcohol-free version.

Put a bow on the night with a beachy dessert like The Recipe Nut’s pudding cup that features cookies for sand, gummies for fish and a bright cocktail umbrella for some added ambiance.

Super Bowl foods for the Kansas City Chiefs fan

You can’t talk about Kansas City without talking about the barbeque. Make Patrick Mahomes proud by cooking up some Kansas City-style BBQ pulled pork sliders. As an added bonus, pulled pork is a great leftover food in case your eyes happen to be bigger than your stomach. (Here are some tips on caring for your leftover pulled pork).

Keep the barbeque going with a BBQ-based dip for chips, veggies and more, like The Gifted Gabber’s two-ingredient dip.

If you’re a master mixologist looking to flex your muscles, try out one of the Kansas City-inspired cocktails from Visit KC. Ranging from the four-ingredient Angel of 12th Street to the complex Hatch Chile Margarita, there’s something for every taste and skill-level.

Super Bowl foods for the football fan with no dog in the fight

Everyone loves pizza, and with homemade personal pizzas, you can make the perfect amount for you and your household—plus, nobody will argue and/or cry about the toppings.

Pigs in a blanket is an easy crowd pleaser. Cut this Pillsbury recipe in half if you’re not a fan of leftovers.

Fully commit with football-shaped brownies. Whip up your favorite brownies, like Baking Mischief’s one-bowl small-batch recipe. Then use a football-shaped cookie cutter to shape the brownies, or do your best freehand job (no judgement here). Finally, take some white frosting to pipe the stitching (also no judgement here).

Super Bowl foods for the football fan that’s actually a dog

If you’re crafty in the kitchen, have a go at making a batch of homemade, football-themed dog cookies using your pup’s favorite dog treat recipe, like Everyday Dog Mom’s Peanut Butter Football Chomps, and shaping them into footballs before baking.

If you’re looking to save time that could be spent giving belly rubs instead, any NFL-loving pooch is sure to enjoy a football toy like one from Chewy that can dispense treats throughout the big game.