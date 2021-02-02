This Wednesday night on NBCSN features an NHL doubleheader you don’t want to miss. At 5:30 p.m. the Detroit Red Wings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa. Then at 8:00 p.m. the Boston Bruins head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and click here to find out where each team falls on this week’s NHL power rankings.

The Detroit Red Wings (2-6-2) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-1-1) will battle it out in their first of eight meetings this season. The Red Wings have now extended their losing streak to six straight games after falling 3-2 to the Panthers on Sunday. Tampa on the other hand, swept the Nashville Predators with a 4-3 win on Saturday and a 5-2 victory on Monday night.

The Bruins (6-1-2) and Flyers (7-2-1) are meeting for the third time this season. Boston defeated the Flyers 5-4, and 6-1 in their first two match ups (Jan. 21 and Jan. 23) at TD Garden. Tune in on Wednesday night to see if the Flyers will rewrite the story in Philadelphia.

How to watch the Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Stream live: Watch on NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch the Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers

Where: The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Stream live: Watch on NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports App

