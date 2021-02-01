Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. See below for the top 30 picks in the first round. The draft order is determined by record, if two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule.

2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) New York Jets (2-14) Miami Dolphins (pick acquired from Houston who has a 4-12 record) Atlanta Falcons (4-12) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) Detroit Lions (5-11) Carolina Panthers (5-11) Denver Broncos (5-11) Dallas Cowboys (6-10) New York Giants (6-10) San Francisco 49ers (6-10) Los Angeles Chargers (7-9) Minnesota Vikings (7-9) New England Patriots (7-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-8) Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) Miami Dolphins (10-6) Washington Football Team (7-9) Chicago Bears (8-8) Indianapolis Colts (11-5) Tennessee Titans (11-5) New York Jets (via 12-4 Seattle Seahawks) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 10-6 LA Rams) Cleveland Browns (11-5) Baltimore Ravens (11-5) New Orleans Saints (12-4) Green Bay Packers (13-3) Buffalo Bills (13-3)

*Positions 31 and 32 to be determined after the Super Bowl.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2021: Date, time, TV channel, NFL halftime show, odds for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Don’t miss any of the post-season excitement! Check out ProFootballTalk for the latest NFL recaps, news, rumors and more.