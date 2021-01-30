The 2021 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and updated bracket for the conference championship round weekend. Check out the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule here.
2021 Super Bowl Schedule
Sunday, February 7
Super Bowl LV: (1) Kansas City Chiefs vs. (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- Halftime show: More info here
- How to watch
2021 NFL Championship Sunday Scores
Sunday, January 24
NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, (1) Green Bay Packers 26
AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills 24, (1) Kansas City Chiefs 38
2021 NFL Divisional Round Scores
Saturday, January 16
(6) Los Angeles Rams 18, (1) Green Bay Packers 32
(5) Baltimore Ravens 3, (2) Buffalo Bills 17
Sunday, January 17
(6) Cleveland Browns 17, (1) Kansas City Chiefs 22
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, (2) New Orleans Saints 20
2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Scores
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts 24, (2) Buffalo Bills 27
(6) Los Angeles Rams 30, (3) Seattle Seahawks 20
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, (4) Washington Football Team 23
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens 20, (4) Tennessee Titans 13
(7) Chicago Bears 9, (2) New Orleans Saints 21
(6) Cleveland Browns 48, (3) Pittsburgh Steelers 37
2021 NFL Playoffs Bracket
