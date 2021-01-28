The 2021 Super Bowl is almost here and that means the halftime show is right around the corner. This year, Canadian artist The Weeknd will set foot on the world’s biggest stage and perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards.

This comes one year after we watched Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin. See below for a list of Super Bowl performers from the last decade as well as additional information on how to watch the big game.

Super Bowl 55 will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the league moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022.

List of past Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers:

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids, University of Minnesota Marching Band

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

How to watch the 2021 Super Bowl:

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS and live streamed on the CBS All Access app. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Future Super Bowl dates and sites:

2022: Super Bowl LVI

LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

